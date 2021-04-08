Sony launches FX3 full-frame camera with 4K video in India

Sony FX3 Full-Frame camera features 10.2 megapixel full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor and BIONZ XR image processing engine

Sony India officially launched the FX3 (model ILME-FX3) camera in India. The new FX3 Full-frame Professional camera will be available at select Sony Centers and Alpha Flagship stores from 8th April 2021 onwards at Rs 3,99,990.

As the latest addition to Sony’s Cinema Line, the company says that the FX3 delivers a cinematic look and professional operability and reliability. It has a compact and lightweight body design with high operability for hand-held shooting, gimbal and drone-mounted work.

Sony FX3 Full-Frame camera features 10.2 megapixel full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor and BIONZ XR image processing engine. There is Ultra-high sensitivity with ISO expandable to 409,600 for very low light conditions and 15+ stops of dynamic range.

The camera features S-Cinetone look profile which is inspired by the digital cinema camera VENICE’s colour science, also used in FX9 and FX6 Cinema Line cameras, and records up to 4K 120p.

The multi-thread (1/4-20 UNC) body makes it easy to mount accessories. A handle equipped with an XLR adaptor with two full size XLR terminals can be attached to the Multi Interface (MI) Shoe on the camera for more comfortable and stable camerawork in difficult shooting situations, such as low-position shots. The Active Mode image stabilisation supports handheld movie shooting.

The camera has fast hybrid auto focus, touch tracking (real-time tracking) and real-time Eye AF, also used in other Alpha cameras. For uninterrupted 4K/60p recording, the FX3 is designed with an innovative heat dissipation system. Heatsink placement, airflow structure and a silent cooling fan work to optimise cooling even during long shoots.