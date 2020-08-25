Sony BRAVIA X9000H series of Smart TVs launched in India

The brand has introduced two models in the range with 55-inch and 65-inch.

Sony Bravia X9000H series pricing details

The Sony KD-55X9000H Smart TV is priced at Rs 1,09,990, while the Sony KD-65X9000H Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 1,59,990. The Smart TVs will be available for purchase starting from today and it will be available across Sony retail stores, major electronics stores and other e-commerce websites in the country.

Sony Bravia X9000H series features

Sony latest Smart TVs come with 4K HDR picture processor along with object-based HDR remaster technology that enhances contrast, detail and colours. It comes with Full-Array LED display along with X-tended Dynamic range that the brand claims enhances the viewer experience. The Dynamic Range adjusts brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow.

The Smart TV comes with Triluminous display along with 4K HDR Picture processor X1. The X9000H provides a smooth gaming experience and displays gameplay images of up to 4K resolution at 120 fps with a low input lag of 7.2ms. It also comes with Ready for Playstation 5 theme with Bravia Game Mode that which allows users to automatically play games on the PS5

console with low latency. One can wake both the TV and PS5 console with a DualSense wireless controller at once.

The Smart TVs run on Android TV and it supports 5,000 apps and games from Google Play including Netflix, Amazon Video, Hotstar, ALT Balaji, Zee5, Sony LIV and many more.more. It also

has Google Assistant built-in which allows viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. In terms of audio, Smart TVs come with Ambient Optimisation, a new technology that optimises picture and sound quality in any environment. Acoustic Auto calibration detects where the customer views their TV from during initial set-up and calibrates sound quality based on the environment. The feature is available with a 65-inch model.