Sony announces offers on multiple Bravia TVs, Audio Products for Republic Day Sale

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2021 2:46 pm

Sony has announced multiple offers for Republic Day Sale on its soundbars, Bravia TVs, Headphones and more.
Sony India has today announced special prices on select products this Republic Day. Some offers include easy EMIs with zero down payment and up to 15% additional cashback. The offer starts from 19th January 2021 and is valid till 26th January 2021 and can be availed across  several online and offline channels.

 

Discounts on BRAVIA Televisions include :

 

  1. Discount of up to 30% on select BRAVIA televisions

  1. BRAVIA OLED 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55) available from Rs 1,49,990 onwards

  1. Large screen television 75X8000H available at a price of Rs 1,99,990

  1. Discounts of Rs 5,000 on special soundbars combo offer with 40-inch or above BRAVIA televisions.

 

Discounts on Audio Products such as Headphones, Earphones and Bluetooth Speakers include:

 

Model Name         Original Price         Offer Price 

 

WH-1000XM4       29,990/-                  24,990/-

 

WH-1000XM3       29,990/-                  19,990/-

 

WH-XB900N         19,990/-                   14,990/-

 

WH-H910N            24,990/-                   14,990/-

 

WH-CH710N         14,990/-                     7,490/-

 

WF-1000XM3       19,990/-                   13,990/-

 

WF-SP800N         18,990/-                   13,990/-

 

WF-XB700.            11,990/-                     6,990/-

 

WH-CH510.            4,990/-                     2,990/-

 

WI-XB400.              4,990/-                     2,990/-

 

WI-C310.                  3,290/-                    1,999/-

 

WI-C200.                 2,990/-                    1,699/-

 

XB12.                        4,990/-                    2,990/-

 

XB43.                       21,990/-                   14,990/-

 

XB33.                       15,990/-                   11,490/-

 

XB23.                      10,990/-                     7,990/-

 

Discounts on Soundbar and Party Speaker include:

 

HT-S20R.                 19,990/-                   13,990/-

 

HT-G700.                 47,990/-                   36,990/-

 

MHC-PG10.             21,990/-                   14,990/-

