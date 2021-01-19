Sony announces offers on multiple Bravia TVs, Audio Products for Republic Day Sale

Sony has announced multiple offers for Republic Day Sale on its soundbars, Bravia TVs, Headphones and more.

Advertisement

Sony India has today announced special prices on select products this Republic Day. Some offers include easy EMIs with zero down payment and up to 15% additional cashback. The offer starts from 19th January 2021 and is valid till 26th January 2021 and can be availed across several online and offline channels.

Discounts on BRAVIA Televisions include :

Discount of up to 30% on select BRAVIA televisions

BRAVIA OLED 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55) available from Rs 1,49,990 onwards

Large screen television 75X8000H available at a price of Rs 1,99,990

Discounts of Rs 5,000 on special soundbars combo offer with 40-inch or above BRAVIA televisions.

Discounts on Audio Products such as Headphones, Earphones and Bluetooth Speakers include:

Advertisement

Model Name Original Price Offer Price

WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 24,990/-

WH-1000XM3 29,990/- 19,990/-

WH-XB900N 19,990/- 14,990/-

WH-H910N 24,990/- 14,990/-

WH-CH710N 14,990/- 7,490/-

WF-1000XM3 19,990/- 13,990/-

WF-SP800N 18,990/- 13,990/-

WF-XB700. 11,990/- 6,990/-

WH-CH510. 4,990/- 2,990/-

WI-XB400. 4,990/- 2,990/-

WI-C310. 3,290/- 1,999/-

WI-C200. 2,990/- 1,699/-

XB12. 4,990/- 2,990/-

XB43. 21,990/- 14,990/-

XB33. 15,990/- 11,490/-

XB23. 10,990/- 7,990/-

Discounts on Soundbar and Party Speaker include:

HT-S20R. 19,990/- 13,990/-

HT-G700. 47,990/- 36,990/-

MHC-PG10. 21,990/- 14,990/-