Advertisement

Snapchat launches 'Spotlight', a TikTok-like short-video feature

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 24, 2020 12:29 pm

Latest News

Snapchat has launched a new feature called 'Spotlight' that enables the snapsters to create short-form videos which will then appear in a curated video feed. Na
Advertisement

Snapchat is hopping on to the bandwagon, joining Instagram and TikTok, to release a TikTok-like feature called Spotlight. The feature enables the snapsters to create short-form videos which will then appear in a curated video feed. 

 

There is no separate application for Spotlight, but is integrated within the Snapchat app. Spotlight shines a light on the most entertaining Snaps created by the Snapchat community. 

Advertisement

 

Announcing the feature through a blog-post, Snapchat said, "Submit your best video Snaps to Spotlight for the opportunity to earn a share of more than $1 million that we’re distributing to creators every day!". 

 

Spotlight feature

 

Snapchat estimates the reward based on the number of views received on a unique video in a day with respect to other trending Snaps on the same day.

 

Read More: Facebook has 'Tools' to track its users across the internet 

 

Snapchat says that the creators must be 16 or older to earn. The video snap which the creator is shooting should be shot in vertical position and with sound. Creators are also advised to add a #topic on the final post page to help people explore similar snaps on that topic. 

 

The snap submission can be 60-seconds long and the company recommends using lenses, captions, GIFs, sounds, etc to make their respective snap more fun and creative to watch which will also make them stand out of the crowd. 

 

Snapchat Spotlight

 

'We designed Spotlight to entertain our community while living up to Snapchat values, with our community’s well being as a top priority. Spotlight content is moderated and doesn’t allow for public comments', the blog post read. 

 

The Spotlight feature is currently available in 11 countries namely the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France. The company plans to expand the feature's availability to more regions in the future.

WhatsApp Working on a ‘Expiring Media’ Feature to Delete Photos, Videos Once Viewed

Facebook releases 'Vanish Mode' snapchat-like feature for Instagram & Messenger

Facebook has 'Tools' to track its users across the internet

Instagram enables 'Keyword Search', Guides feature available for all users now

Latest News from Snapchat

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google is killing the Google Pay Web app, adds an instant transfer fee

Google Assistant now lets you to schedule your smart lights

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies