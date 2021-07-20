Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch launched in India

Skagen has launched their new Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch in India. Priced at Rs 14,495, the Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch can now be purchased across select online platforms.

It comes in two case sizes — 42mm and 38mm — and will be offered in five styles. The Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch comes with multiple tech specifications like Bluetooth Connectivity, Heart Rate Sensor, Music Controls, Activity and Sleep Tracking.

Jorn Hybrid HR Features

With an always-on e-ink display, users can now access the most important information at just a glance. You can customise the Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch by uploading your own style, choosing the alerts you want to see most, and assigning functions to buttons. In addition, you can access your smartphone’s notifications and control music from the watch.

The smartwatch comes with a heart rate sensor. It keeps track of wellness and activity—everything you need to live happy and healthy. One can track steps, distance, calories, sleep and personal goals with this smartwatch. Auto- workout detection tracks step frequency and velocity of movement, automatically starts and ends your workout.

The Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR battery is said to last for two weeks on a single charge, as per the company. It also supports fast charging. In addition, you can Dial up your routine with friends in one-on-one or group fitness challenges with real-time progress tracking. For example, you can see who is the first to achieve the highest number of steps in a given timeframe. Or who is the first to reach a goal within 72 hours?

Skagen Smartwatches work with phones running the latest version of Android or iOS. One can also track outdoor activities like cycling, hiking and more to monitor your route via tethered GPS functionality. Wrap up your workout and navigate through the app on your phone to display a snapshot or an animated video of your route.