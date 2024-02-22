Sennheiser HD 490 Pro Series Studio Headphones Launched in India: Price & Features

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of studio headphones in India, called as the HD 490 Pro which offer an open-back design. The brand claims these dynamic headphones feature highly precise sound reproduction and a very wide and realistic sound stage. Here’s everything else you’d want to know about the studio-grade headphones.

Sennehiser HD 490 Pro: Price

The Sennheiser HD 490 Pro will retail at Rs 34,500, and the HD 490 Pro Plus will be priced at Rs 41,300, which is the maximum retail price (MRP). However, customers can purchase the HD 490 Pro for Rs 27,590 and the HD 490 Pro Plus for Rs 32,990 exclusively on Amazon.

Sennehiser HD 490 Pro: Features

The Sennheiser HD 490 PRO is Sennheiser’s top-of-the range professional model for mixing, mastering and producing. Sennheiser says that it’s engineers have given the HD 490 PRO an extremely wide, dimensional sound stage for precisely localising the components of a mix.

There’s an Ultralight voice coil to ensure a fast and authentic sound reproduction. The Frequency response is uncoloured and honest across the entire audio spectrum, with the low end being full, accurate, and clearly defined thanks to a special low-frequency cylinder.

Beneath the open-mesh ear cup covers, lies Sennheiser’s Open-frame Architecture, which minimises resonances and distortion. For an optimal listening experience, the transducers sit at a slight angle, thereby emulating a typical monitor loudspeaker set-up.

For comfort, the headphones feel lightweight and get an ergonomic design which eliminates any pressure points. The brand says that the headband does not press on the sensitive parts of the head. Also, the circumaural ear pads feature a Sennheiser-patented soft comfort zone for the temples of glasses while maintaining good sealing.

in addition, a patent has also been applied for the special axes geometry of the HD 490 PRO. This design makes sure that the headphones optimally adapt to the head when they are put on, and maintain an equal contact pressure no matter what the shape of the user’s head.

The HD 490 PRO includes a free licence for the dearVR MIX-SE plugin from Dear Reality. The plugin turns a DAW into an ultimate virtual mixing environment, simulating the acoustics of ideal mixing studios. Finally, the headphones come with two different types of ear pads. With the producing ear pads reproduction is slightly warmer, while the mixing ear pads help to drill down on the individual frequencies.