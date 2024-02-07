Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Hedphones Launched in India

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of wireless headphones in India called as the Accentum Plus. The headphones offer features like hybrid ANC along with a 50-hour playtime, as claimed by the company. It also supports wired playback, touch controls and a lot more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the headphones.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus: Price, Availability

ACCENTUM Plus will be available in black and white colours at a price of Rs 15,990 starting 14th February 2024. Sennheiser has announced a special pre-booking offer for ACCENTUM Plus headphones where they can get it for Rs 14,990 which is inclusive of a pre-booking discount of Rs 1,000. This pre-booking offer starts from 7th February 2024 and is valid till 13th February 2024 on the brand’s own website and Amazon.in.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus: Specifications, Features

The headphones feature Sennheiser’s expansive acoustic expertise, touch-gesture controls, Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation and a premium build. They connect wirelessly over Bluetooth v5.2 headphones while supporting all popular codecs including aptX Adaptive.

The audio of the headphones rely on 37mm dynamic transducer which features Sennheiser’s Sound Personalization mode to match over 75 years of audio expertise to the listener’s sonic preferences. The hybrid ANC optimizes its noise target to constantly adapt to changes in the ambient noise environment around the wearer. This dramatically reduces constant distractions so that the subtle details in your content shine through.

The headphones are touted to have a 50-hour playback time while it also boasts a “quick charge” feature that adds an extra 5 hours of listening time in about 10 minutes. The provided USB-C cable also allows the listener to stream music from a class compliant audio device like a laptop while charging—the headphones convert into an audio interface for content consumption and even voice communication.

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus can be controlled in two main ways, including via an intuitive touch panel and companion App that respond to gesture controls: familiar taps and swipes manage listening levels, wireless media controls, and transparency mode. For power users, automatic wind-reduction and adjustable side-tone keeps calls natural and free from distractions. Multipoint connectivity seamlessly switches the active wireless connection from one Bluetooth device to another without the need for re-pairing.

The Smart Control App handles the Bluetooth connections, supports the 5-band EQ, and adjusting a plethora of audio-centric features. Smart Control also allows users to store personalized presets. Finally, there’s an included audio cable with a 3.5mm stereo plug that can be used to tap into in-flight entertainment systems or other headphone outputs. ACCENTUM Plus folds flat and ships with a protective zip-storage case.