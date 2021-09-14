Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earbuds announced with noise cancellation

Sennheiser has announced the launch of new noise-cancelling earbuds in the market. The brand has unveiled the CX Plus Wireless earbuds with the noise-cancelling feature.

The Sennheiser CX Plus true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs $179 (Rs 13,000 approximately) in the United States. They come in Black and White colour options.

Sennheiser CX Plus

The new earbuds are said to be the first TWS earphones in the CX series to have noise cancellation. They support SBC, AAC, AptX, and AptX Adaptive audio codecs and come with customizable touch controls. The CX Plus also offers ambient sound mode, or Transparent Hearing as Sennheiser calls it

As for the battery life, it is claimed to provide a total of 24 hours of playtime. They offer 8 hours of battery life and a further 16 hours extra with the charging case.

The touch controls can be used for anything from audio and phone calls to fast access to Siri and Google Assistant. The earphones are rated IPX4 for water resistance.

The earbuds can be accessed by Sennheiser Smart Control free app. The app is compatible with most iOS and Android systems. This app is available in 8 languages including German, English, French, Spanish, Russian, Korean, Japanese and Mandarin.

Previously, Sennheiser IE100 PRO Wired, Wireless earphones were launched in India. IE 100 Pro wired is priced at Rs 9,900 and IE 100 Pro Wireless is priced at Rs 11,900.

As the successor to the IE 40 PRO, the Sennheiser IE100 PRO in-ears offer a “natural, warm and utterly precise monitoring sound” that allows you to tune your performance with ease. The IE 100 PRO features a low-profile mould and a reinforced ear-hook. In addition, a USB-C cable, which recharges the Bluetooth connector in 1.5 hrs is included as well.

The IE100 PRO retains the same transducer and frequency response of its predecessor. Though, it is now fitted with the same connector type and stage-proof internal cable duct as the IE 400 PRO and IE 500 PRO.