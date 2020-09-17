Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds launched in India

The Sennheiser CX 400BT features 7mm dynamic drivers, which was used in the much-appreciated MOMENTUM True Wireless 2.

Sennheiser has today launched CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds in India. Available in White and Black colours, the CX 400BT True Wireless are open for pre-bookings from 18 September 2020 till 27 September 2020 in both black and white colours at Rs 16,990. It will be available on Sennheiser official websites, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq.





The product will be available for normal sale from 28 September 2020 at Rs 16,990 at Sennheiser official websites, and other leading E-commerce channels & electronic retail outlets in the country.



The CX 400BT features 7mm dynamic drivers, which was used in the much-appreciated MOMENTUM True Wireless 2. The acoustic system delivers high-fidelity stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. The Sennheiser Smart Control app also helps users to tailor the sound experience to one’s preference via the built-in equaliser. They feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and support advanced audio codecs such as AAC and aptX compatible with both iOS and Android mobile devices.



The CX 400BT True Wireless features customizable touch controls that let the user control audio, calls or accessing voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri. For phone calls and when using smart assistants, the earbuds feature ambient noise reduction microphones to make voice interactions sound natural and crystal clear.



The earphone boasts of up to seven hours of battery life on one charge, and up to 20 hours in total when using the charging case.

Commenting on the launch, Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said: "We are excited to announce the newest addition in our true Wireless Segment category- the CX 400BT. Sporting a robust design for easy portability, this product has been created for those leading a fast-paced life and who are always on the go to enhance their everyday audio experience with great sound quality and all-day comfort. This product costs less than 20K, without compromising on the sound quality. Over the past 75 years, Sennheiser has been shaping the future of the audio industry. This product is our further testament to our superior technology. We have seen a phenomenal response globally and looking forward to seeing how consumers in India will respond to this."

