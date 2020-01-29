Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar with 3D audio technology launched in India

Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar is already on sale in the country via offline stores of 15 distributors.

Sennheiser has today launched the Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar in India at Rs 1,99,990. The product is already on sale in the country via offline stores of 15 distributors.



Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar first made its debut at CES 2019 lat year. It comes with 13 speakers - six woofers, five tweeters and two top-firing full-range speakers. The AMBEO Soundbar is compatible with Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H and DTS: X.



The Sennheiser AMBEO is housed under a brushed aluminium surface and is powered by a combination of 13 drivers and Fraunhofer IIS-based virtualisation technology. This will result in a 5.1.4 sound system-like sound experience and a powerful bass which negates the need for external subwoofers. It also comes with room calibration which optimises sound for the individual room and preferred seating position.



The Upmix Technology can also convert stereo or 5.1 audio to 3D sound. The soundbar features five different presets (movie, music, sports, news and neutral) tailored to a range of scenarios and content types that precisely adjust not only the frequencies but also the 3D sound characteristics.



Additionally, the AMBEO Soundbar features built-in Google Chromecast, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC/CEC, three HDMI outputs, an optical audio port, and an AUX (RCA) input as connectivity options. The settings can be adjusted with the help of Sennheiser’s Smart Control App which is available on both Android and iOS. The soundbar does not have a dedicated subwoofer, but does allow for a separate subwoofer to be connected.