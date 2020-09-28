SBI warns its users regarding WhatsApp Scam

SBI bank has issued a warning to its users through a tweet to not believe on any kind of lottery related messages which people are receiving on WhatsApp.

India's largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers through a tweet regarding fraudulent calls and messages which customers are receiving on WhatsApp.

SBI has said that the cyber criminals are reaching customers via WhatsApp. Criminals behind the fraud first claim that the person has won a lottery hosted by SBI and then asks the user to call a given mobile number, which leads them into a trap.

SBI has cleared the situation and said that there are no offers or lotteries going on by the bank. SBI has also requested its users to forward the message so that people don't fall for such traps.

Earlier this month, SBI also warned its customers regarding phishing emails that people were receiving regarding lotteries and stuff. SBI has also said that the people from the Bank never ask for any personal details, account specific details and any kind of OTPs

The tweet read: 'Customers are now being targeted on WhatsApp. Don't let cyber criminals fool you! Please be aware and stay vigilant.'

Some ways to protect yourself from such scams can be:

One should never share their bank details, PIN codes or passwords. This also includes images of your ID cards, credit cards or any sensitive documents or forms.

You should always avoid clicking links, images, gifs or any type of media from an unknown number or unless you are absolutely sure and you know the person.

Reconfirm every bit of information from the official sources if anyone asks you for any personal information or informs you regarding a lottery because the staff at the bank would never ask you for OTPs or any such personal information.

Never login to your netbanking account using a public wifi as you might not know if a hacker has infected that network and your personal information might get leaked to the hacker.