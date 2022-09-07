Saregama Carvaan feature phone launched with 1500 pre-loaded songs

Saregama has launched the Carvaan Mobile, a keypad phone or, in simple terms, a feature phone that comes with pre-loaded songs.

Carvaan Mobile comes in two screen sizes – 2.4 inches and 1.8 inches, priced at Rs 2490 and Rs 1990, respectively. The phone comes in three colours – Emerald Green, Classic Black, and Royal Blue.

The phone currently supports two languages – Hindi and Tamil and is available in retail markets and e-commerce platforms like saregama(dot)com, Amazon and Flipkart. Saregama plans to launch the phone in more regional languages.

Saregama Carvaan Mobile Features and Specifications

Pre-loaded songs are organised by artists like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi and many other legendary artists. There are moods like happy, sad etc for easy selection of songs by the users. Notable, no internet is required to play pre-loaded songs. Moreover, there are no ad breaks to disturb the listening experience.

Apart from 1500 pre-loaded Hindi songs, the phone is packed with features like Wireless FM, Digital Camera, LED torch, Aux Out, Multi-language support, Voice recording, Call recording, Dual sim, 8GB memory card with 2GB free space for any personal music collection, videos or images and many other features.

The phone has a large display and a 2500 mAh battery for long-lasting Talktime. It comes loaded with a MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and 32MB storage. It is backed with a 1-year warranty too.

Talking of the recent feature phone launch, Nokia 2660 Flip 4G feature phone was launched in India for Rs 4,699. The phone is available from Nokia India’s online store as well as offline stores. It comes in Black colour, Red and Blue colours.

Nokia 2660 Flip phone comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA primary display with 320×240 pixels resolution and a 1.77-inch QQVGA secondary display with 160×128 pixels resolution on the outside. It is powered by up to 1GHz Unisoc T107 Single-Core​ processor.