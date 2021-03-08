Advertisement

SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Extreme SSDs launched in India with up to 2000MBps R/W speeds

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 08, 2021 3:47 pm

Latest News

Western Digital has launched two new SanDisk SSDs out of which the Extreme Pro SSD supports up to 2000MBps Read and Write speeds

Western Digital, a company known for its storage solutions has today launched the SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs in India. The new SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD has been made available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options. 

 

The 1TB Model is priced at Rs 19,999, the 2TB model is priced at Rs 34,999. The 4TB model pricing is said to be made available next month along with the price.The SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs come with limited five-year warranty.

 

The new SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is made available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants. The 500GB model is priced at Rs 7,999, 1TB model is priced at Rs 12,999, 2TB model is priced at Rs 27,499. The 4TB model should be launching next month with the price being unveiled at the time of launch. 

 

Sandisk SSD

 

The SSDs are currently on sale on Amazon and Flipkart. The SanDisk Extreme 500GB is listed with a Rs 600 discount whereas the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 1TB variant is listed with a discount of Rs 1,000, for a limited time period. 

 

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD comes in a forged aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink to deliver a higher sustained speed in a portable form factor. The SSD comes with a silicone shell design that is said to offer a premium feel to the portable SSD. 

 

The SSD outputs up to 2,000MBps read speeds and up to 2,000MBps write speeds. 

 

The SanDisk Extreme SSD features a durable silicone shell that is supposed to offer added protection and add to the looks of the drive. It offers up to 1,050MBps read speeds and up to 1,000MBps write speeds. 

 

Both the SSDs are compatible with Windows, Mac, and USB Type-C phones. Along with this, the SSDs feature password protection and use upgraded 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It can survive up to two-metre drop protection and has an IP55 rating as well. 

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Offers on Smartphones, TVs and more

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD Review: The Rugged SSD

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC card in India for Rs 19,999

CES 2018: SanDisk unveils world's smallest 1TB USB Type-C flash drive

SanDisk iXpand Mini flash drive for iPhone and iPad launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,750

Latest News from SanDisk

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Garmin launches 'Lily', a smartwatch made by women and for women

Lumiford GoMusic BT12 Bluetooth Speaker launched for Rs 2199

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies