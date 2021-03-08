SanDisk Extreme Pro, SanDisk Extreme SSDs launched in India with up to 2000MBps R/W speeds

Western Digital has launched two new SanDisk SSDs out of which the Extreme Pro SSD supports up to 2000MBps Read and Write speeds

Western Digital, a company known for its storage solutions has today launched the SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs in India. The new SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSD has been made available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB options.

The 1TB Model is priced at Rs 19,999, the 2TB model is priced at Rs 34,999. The 4TB model pricing is said to be made available next month along with the price.The SanDisk Extreme, SanDisk Extreme Pro portable SSDs come with limited five-year warranty.

The new SanDisk Extreme portable SSD is made available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants. The 500GB model is priced at Rs 7,999, 1TB model is priced at Rs 12,999, 2TB model is priced at Rs 27,499. The 4TB model should be launching next month with the price being unveiled at the time of launch.

The SSDs are currently on sale on Amazon and Flipkart. The SanDisk Extreme 500GB is listed with a Rs 600 discount whereas the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD 1TB variant is listed with a discount of Rs 1,000, for a limited time period.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD comes in a forged aluminium chassis that acts as a heatsink to deliver a higher sustained speed in a portable form factor. The SSD comes with a silicone shell design that is said to offer a premium feel to the portable SSD.

The SSD outputs up to 2,000MBps read speeds and up to 2,000MBps write speeds.

The SanDisk Extreme SSD features a durable silicone shell that is supposed to offer added protection and add to the looks of the drive. It offers up to 1,050MBps read speeds and up to 1,000MBps write speeds.

Both the SSDs are compatible with Windows, Mac, and USB Type-C phones. Along with this, the SSDs feature password protection and use upgraded 256-bit AES hardware encryption. It can survive up to two-metre drop protection and has an IP55 rating as well.