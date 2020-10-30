Advertisement

Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone expected to Launch on November 4

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 30, 2020 3:44 pm

Latest News

Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy Fold2 in China with a different name because of the ties with a China telecom carrier for 5G connectivity.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the W21 5G foldable phone in China. The Foldable device will be identical to the Galaxy Fold2. The only difference between the two is that the Samsung W21 5G foldable is tied up with a Chinal telecom carrier for 5G connectivity. 

 

Samsung W21

 

A tipster on Weibo has leaked the launch date of the Galaxy W21 foldable phone with a poster, stating the launch to be on the 4th of November. GizmoChina was the first to note the development.

 

Last year, Samsung launched the first generation Galaxy Fold in a similar fashion in China, naming it the Samsung W20 5G which was the 5G variant of the Galaxy Fold.

 

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE available with a massive discount of up to Rs 9,000: Here is how to get

 

Samsung W21 Foldable 5G Specifications 

 

Galaxy Fold2

 

If the rumours are to be considered and the TENAA listing which was also spotted, the W21 Foldable will have the same specifications as the Galaxy Fold2. 

 

It is rumored to feature a 7.53-inch main display with a resolution of 1,768x2,208 pixels. There is also a 6.23-inch cover display with a resolution of 816x2,260 pixels. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

 

It should have triple camera setup on the rear similar to Galaxy Fold2, consisting of three 12MP sensors and another 12MP sensor on the front. The dual cell battery should have a capacity of 2090mAh and 2160mAh.

Samsung and Lava emerge as most favoured brands amidst the anti-china sentiment in India

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE available with a massive discount of up to Rs 9,000: Here is how to get

Micromax’s upcoming In series design officially teased, looks like Honor 9X

Lava BE U smartphone launhing around Diwali, it will be women-centric smartphone

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Asus ROG Phone 3 receives new update in India with BSNL VoLTE support and September security patch

OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition to be announced on November 2

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?

Buying Guide: Do you need a tablet?
Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer

Micromax In Rebranded Honor 9X or Not, Lava New Smartphone 1st look, Airtel Upgrade offer
Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing

Micromax In Design and Specs, Vivo S20 SE price leaked, Lg Velvet and Wing
Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE

Lava Pulse 1with digital thermometer, OnePlus breaks promise, Discount on Galaxy S20 FE
FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12

FAU-G game teaser, Boat Watch Storm, Google Pay, Samsung Galaxy F12
Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Google Pixel 4A Review: Should you invest Rs 29,999?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies