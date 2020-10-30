Samsung W21 5G Foldable Phone expected to Launch on November 4

Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy Fold2 in China with a different name because of the ties with a China telecom carrier for 5G connectivity.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the W21 5G foldable phone in China. The Foldable device will be identical to the Galaxy Fold2. The only difference between the two is that the Samsung W21 5G foldable is tied up with a Chinal telecom carrier for 5G connectivity.

A tipster on Weibo has leaked the launch date of the Galaxy W21 foldable phone with a poster, stating the launch to be on the 4th of November. GizmoChina was the first to note the development.

Last year, Samsung launched the first generation Galaxy Fold in a similar fashion in China, naming it the Samsung W20 5G which was the 5G variant of the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung W21 Foldable 5G Specifications

If the rumours are to be considered and the TENAA listing which was also spotted, the W21 Foldable will have the same specifications as the Galaxy Fold2.

It is rumored to feature a 7.53-inch main display with a resolution of 1,768x2,208 pixels. There is also a 6.23-inch cover display with a resolution of 816x2,260 pixels. It should be powered by the Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It should have triple camera setup on the rear similar to Galaxy Fold2, consisting of three 12MP sensors and another 12MP sensor on the front. The dual cell battery should have a capacity of 2090mAh and 2160mAh.