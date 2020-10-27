Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE available with a massive discount of up to Rs 9,000: Here is how to get

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 27, 2020 4:22 pm

The new offer is applicable on both 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India earlier this month for Rs starting Rs 49,999 but Samsung is now offering the smartphone with a massive discount of up to Rs 9,000.

The 128GB variant of Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 49,999 while the 256GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs 53,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available with an instant discount of Rs 5,000. If customers purchasing the phone using HDFC bank credit and debit cards, there will be an additional cashback of up to Rs 4,000. This brings down the effective price of the Galaxy S20 FE to Rs 40,999 for the 128GB and Rs 44,999 for the storage variants.

The new offer is applicable on both 128GB and 256GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The phone is available online via Amazon India and retail stores as well as the Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE customers opting for Samsung Care+ offer are also entitled to avail a 50 per cent discount on accidental and liquid damage (ADLD) protection plan. Do note that this is a limited period offer, which will end on November 17.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications

 

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition packs a 4,5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

In the camera department, the S20 FE comes with a triple-camera setup with a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 123-degrees field of view, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

