Google Shares Remedies Proposal Against the Google Search Antitrust Ruling by DOJ

Back in November, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) decided to ask the judge to force Google in selling its Google Chrome Browser in the Google Search monopoly case that was already going against the company. Google said that it would appeal, and it has now shared its remedies proposal against the Google Search antitrust ruling by DOJ.

According to the remedies proposal shared by Google through a blog post, the company firstly says that it is open to changes, which means that Android OEMs won’t be required to license Google Search or Chrome to gain access to or preload the Play Store and other first-party Google applications. Addressing complaints regarding anti-competitive practices in the AI space, Google said that Android partners can “license Google Play, Search, and/or Chrome without also licensing Google’s Gemini Assistant mobile application.”

As for the Browser agreements, the remedies proposal against the Google Search antitrust ruling notes that browser companies like Apple and Mozilla should continue to have the freedom to do deals with whatever search engine they think is best for their users. “The Court accepted that browser companies “occasionally assess Google’s search quality relative to its rivals and find Google’s to be superior.” And for companies like Mozilla, these contracts generate vital revenue,” said Google.

Google’s proposal also allows browsers to continue to offer Google Search to their users and earn revenue from that partnership. But it also provides them with additional flexibility, that would allow for multiple default agreements across different platforms (e.g., a different default search engine for iPhones and iPads) and browsing modes, plus the ability to change their default search provider at least every 12 months.

As for Android contracts, Google’s proposal suggests device makers have additional flexibility in preloading multiple search engines, and preloading any Google app independently of preloading Search or Chrome. The company notes that it should give “rivals like Microsoft more chances to bid for placement.”

“We don’t propose these changes lightly. They would come at a cost to our partners by regulating how they must go about picking the best search engine for their customers. And they would impose burdensome restrictions and oversight over contracts that have reduced prices for devices and supported innovation in rival browsers, both of which have been good for consumers,” said Google.

The DOJ seeks a remedy lasting 10 years, but Google has proposed a three-year term, arguing that the “pace of innovation in search has been extraordinary.”

Google’s remedies proposal against the Google search antitrust ruling remains subject to change, with a hearing between the company and the DOJ scheduled for April 2025. The judge is expected to issue a ruling before September 2025, though Google still intends to appeal the core decision.

