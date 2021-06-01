Advertisement

Samsung to manufacture 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 13 Pro models: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 11:36 am

Latest News

Samsung is going to manufacture 80 million OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO technology for Apple for its iPhone 13 Pro models
Advertisement

Samsung manufactures a lot of hardware components for a bunch of other OEMs and its latest customer seems to be the California-based smartphone manufacturer, Apple. Samsung is reportedly going to produce the OLED displays with LTPO technology and 120Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 13 series. 

 

The report comes from Korean publication, TheElec as per which Samsung is going to produce over 80 million OLED panels for Apple at its A3 Line inside the Asan plant. The OLED panels will purportedly be equipped on the Pro models of the iPhone 13 series, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These panels will have 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO technology, both of which are a first for Apple.

 

The Korean manufacturer will continue to produce the OLED panels for the iPhone 12 models as well even after the iPhone 13 series launches. In total, Samsung is expected to produce 120 million OLED units for Apple during this year. 

 

Advertisement

Separately, LG will be the second partner with Apple to produce OLED panels for the expected iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 models. LG Display will produce 30 million OLED units for the iPhone 13 models and a total of 50 million OLED panels including those for older iPhones, for Apple this year. 

 

The third manufacturer to produce 9 million OLED panels for Apple will be the China-based BOE. The timeline for the mass production of the display panels is one month early compared to last year’s timeline hinting towards a sooner launch. 

 

In a separate report from ETNews, Samsung may also start producing displays for Apple's iPad lineup starting next year. The Californian company looks forward to switching to OLED panels on the iPad as well from LCD and Mini-LED panels eventually. This process is likely to begin in 2022 with iPads launching in 2023 getting equipped with these displays. 

iPhone 13 Pro models to feature 120Hz OLED Display panels: Report

iPhone 13 series to feature in-display fingerprint sensors: Report

iPhone 13 Models to feature a wide-angle camera with wider aperture: Report

iPhone 13 Product Red edition appears in high quality renders

Latest News from Samsung, Apple

You might like this

Tags: Apple Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on June 8

Oppo starts rolling out Color OS 11 update to Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020, Oppo Reno Z and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies