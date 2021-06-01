Samsung to manufacture 80 million OLED panels for iPhone 13 Pro models: Report

Samsung is going to manufacture 80 million OLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO technology for Apple for its iPhone 13 Pro models

Samsung manufactures a lot of hardware components for a bunch of other OEMs and its latest customer seems to be the California-based smartphone manufacturer, Apple. Samsung is reportedly going to produce the OLED displays with LTPO technology and 120Hz refresh rate for the iPhone 13 series.

The report comes from Korean publication, TheElec as per which Samsung is going to produce over 80 million OLED panels for Apple at its A3 Line inside the Asan plant. The OLED panels will purportedly be equipped on the Pro models of the iPhone 13 series, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These panels will have 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO technology, both of which are a first for Apple.

The Korean manufacturer will continue to produce the OLED panels for the iPhone 12 models as well even after the iPhone 13 series launches. In total, Samsung is expected to produce 120 million OLED units for Apple during this year.

Separately, LG will be the second partner with Apple to produce OLED panels for the expected iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 models. LG Display will produce 30 million OLED units for the iPhone 13 models and a total of 50 million OLED panels including those for older iPhones, for Apple this year.

The third manufacturer to produce 9 million OLED panels for Apple will be the China-based BOE. The timeline for the mass production of the display panels is one month early compared to last year’s timeline hinting towards a sooner launch.

In a separate report from ETNews, Samsung may also start producing displays for Apple's iPad lineup starting next year. The Californian company looks forward to switching to OLED panels on the iPad as well from LCD and Mini-LED panels eventually. This process is likely to begin in 2022 with iPads launching in 2023 getting equipped with these displays.