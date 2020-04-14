  • 17:19 Apr 14, 2020

Samsung to contribute 20 crores to the Union and state governments in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2020 5:11 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that it is providing support to local administration and community to fight against Coronavirus pandemic and more.

Samsung has announced that it has pledged a contribution of Rs 20 crore to the Union and State government in India. The company has revealed that it is providing support to local administration and community to fight against Coronavirus pandemic and more. 

 

The brand has revealed that it will donate Rs 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The brand has revealed that Samsung employees across India are putting together their personal contribution. The company will match the employee contribution and donate the total amount to the PM Cares Fund in the coming weeks.

 

Samsung has already announced support to local administration and community in Noida, where the company has provided hospitals with medical equipment required. The brand claims that it has provided thousands of preventive masks and personal preventive equipment (PPE) kits to hospitals. The kits include Surgeon Gown, Face Mask, Gloves, Preventive Eyewear, Hood Cap and Shoe Cover.

 

The company is also supporting the authorities at hospitals and at other facilities by providing a large number of Infra-red Thermometers and Public Address systems.  Samsung has also delivered Digital X-ray and Digital Ultrasound machines that it provides to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare citizenship programme. 

 

As part of the programme, Samsung also provides training to technicians on how to use these machines. Furthermore, in Noida, Samsung is also supporting the local administration and local police in providing food packets to local communities on a daily basis.

 

Latest News from Samsung

