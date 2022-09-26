Samsung ties up with Axis Bank, Visa for co-branded credit card: Check variants, offers, and more

Samsung has tied up with Axis Bank and Visa, the American multinational financial services corporation to launch a co-branded credit card. The tie up will help the brand dive into segments including Fintech, Retail, Grocery, Financial services and more.

The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card is designed to reward consumers every time they use their card to buy Samsung products and services. Consumers will get 10% cashback when they purchase products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, washing machines or Samsung services such as Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plans and extended warranties.

The new Samsung Axis Bank Visa Card will work across multiple channels of purchase, including offline stores, Samsung website and Samsung shop, Flipkart and Samsung authorised service centres.

Variants of Samsung Axis Bank Visa Credit Card

There are two variants of the Samsung card including Signature and Infinite. Using this card, one can also avail a 10% cashback on the purchase of Samsung products.

On the Signature variant, cardholders can avail up to Rs 10,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2500. On the Infinite variant, cardholders can avail up to Rs 20,000 cashback annually, with a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5000. There is no minimum transaction value, which means cardholders can get 10% cashback on the smallest of Samsung purchases.

Additionally, cardholders will earn Edge Reward Points on spends made outside the Samsung Ecosystem. Samsung is also offering welcome benefits of 2500 EDGE reward points on Signature card which are worth Rs 500. On Infinite variant, one will get 30,000 EDGE reward points worth Rs 6,000.

Samsung India and Axis Bank have partnered with the best in the industry to bring accelerated rewards to cardholders on everyday spends with key partner merchants: bigbasket, Myntra, Tata 1mg, Urban Company and Zomato .The Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card also comes with complimentary airport lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and access to a bouquet of offers from Axis Bank and Visa.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card Fee, Welcome Benefits and Application Process

The annual fee for the Signature variant is Ra 500 + taxes and for the Infinite variant is Rs 5000 + taxes. Both variants come with a Welcome benefit of Edge Reward points, which the cardholders will earn on completing the first 3 transactions on their card. Signature variant cardholders will get 2500 points worth Rs 500, while Infinite variant cardholders will get 30000 points worth Rs 6000 as a one-time welcome benefit.

Customers can apply for the card through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website, Samsung’s ecosystem of apps (Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members) and Axis Bank channels. Customers can register their interest for the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card on the dedicated microsite. Applications for the Samsung credit card will open soon, according to the company.