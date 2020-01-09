  • 16:19 Jan 09, 2020

Samsung SSD T7 Touch with in-built fingerprint sensor launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 09, 2020 3:51 pm

The major highlight of the portable solid-state drive (SSD) is the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has introduced a new SSD storage with a built-in fingerprint sensor in India. Dubbed as Samsung SSD T7 Touch, the device comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for 500GB variant, Rs 18,999 for 1TB variant and Rs 36,999 for 2TB variant. 

 

The SSD storage will be available starting this month in over 30 countries worldwide and it will be rolled out across retail channels and online platforms starting from February 2020 in India. The major highlight of the portable solid-state drive (SSD) is the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor. The device features password protection along with AES 256-bit hardware encryption. 

 

It comes with Motion LED, which allows users to determine the status of the device. The SSD comes with aluminium casing and it weighs 58 grams. The SSD is available in up to 2TB of capacity and it features USB 3.2 with backward compatibility. 

 

The SSD storage has a transfer speed of up to 1,050MB/s and writes speed of 1,000 MB/s. It is approximately twice as fast as its predecessor, the T5, and up to 9.5 times faster than external HDDs. he T7 Touch also includes a three-year limited warranty.

 

“Consumers who are constantly on the go between work, play and passion projects want to be able to securely carry their content with them,” said Akash Saxenaa, Senior Director, Enterprise Sales, Samsung India. “Now their data is secure thanks to the fingerprint recognition functionality incorporated into the product, which delivers industry-leading transfer speeds in a compact form factor.”

 

