Samsung Spain Officially Gives us a Glimpse of One UI 7

Samsung Spain has officially shown off a glimpse of One UI 7 and what the new software update based on Android 15 from Samsung looks like. This is the first official teaser from Samsung and leaks suggest that a beta of One UI 7 isn’t far away either. Here are the details.

Samsung Spain has updated the One UI webpage to show a glimpse of One UI 7 with the all-new “sophisticated and intuitive icons, a smart notification control center, a new lock screen with a quick view of ongoing activities, and much more.” The company released official screenshots as well.

The screenshots reveal the new notification controls centre that’s split into two pages with one showing only the notifications and the other containing only the Quick Settings tiles. The new Recorder and Timer notifications with a gradient colour tone can also be seen. A teaser video on the top of the webpage starts with, “A sophisticated new look. AI powering every step. Introducing One UI 7.”

Multiple leaks in the past have already suggested what else One UI 7 could bring with it. While a beta has been delayed multiple times, latest leaks suggest it is coming by mid-December. Samsung Spain updating its One UI webpage near the tipped launch timeframe could be more than a coincidence, indicating that the new version may not be far away.

One UI 7 will officially debut next year on the Galaxy S25 series and will then roll out to previous S-series flagships. Samsung could also introduce manual thermal throttling control in One UI 7. Thermal throttling is a safety feature that automatically slows down a device’s components to prevent overheating and damage. Aside from that, an “AI notifications” feature may also be in works.