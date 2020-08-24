Advertisement

Samsung smart TVs now support HDR10+ content from Google Play Movies

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 5:37 pm

Users can now enjoy high-resolution HDR10+ 4K HDR content on the Google Play Movies, with numerous HDR10+ titles available such as Joker, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Crazy Rich Asians.
Samsung Electronics is further expanding its HDR10+ streaming content offering with the addition of Google Play Movies to the services that support its next-generation picture-quality technology.


Google Play Movies, the video streaming service operated by Google, started to support HDR10+ content in July this year. The HDR10+ service is now available on Samsung Smart TV in 117 countries including North America, Europe and Korea.

 
Users can now enjoy high-resolution HDR10+ 4K HDR content on the Google Play Movies, with numerous HDR10+ titles available such as Joker, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Crazy Rich Asians. Google Play Movies plans to support HDR10+ technology on other additional platforms in the future as well.

 
HDR10+, which is the HDR industry-standard led by Samsung Electronics, brings consumers perfect picture quality experience by optimizing brightness and contrast scene by scene for enhanced three-dimensional videos and accurate color expression.

 
Samsung Electronics formed HDR10+ LLC (HDR10+ technology joint venture) in 2017 and started to engage in certification programs in 2018.


Google Play Movies’s support for HDR10+ is expected to accelerate the expansion of the HDR10+ standard alliance, which already has 108 partners worldwide.

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch
Asus Zenfone 7 Series launch, Nokia 5.3 Launch date, Apple iPhone 12
Micromax Made and Designed in India Phone , Samsung Galaxy 01, Nokia 5.3

