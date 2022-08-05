Samsung slashes price of Galaxy F22 in India

Samsung Galaxy F22 has received a price cut of Rs 2,000 in India. The phone was launched last year at a starting price of Rs 12,499. Here’s how much it costs now:

After the price cut, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy F22 is available at Rs 10,499. The 6GB variant is now priced at Rs 12,499. The phone was launched in two RAM and storage configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colour options – Denim Black and Denim Blue. It is available for purchase on Samsung’s official online store and Flipkart. In addition to the price cut, Samsung Galaxy F22 buyers can also get a Rs 1,000 discount when paying via ICICI Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy F22 Specifications

The phone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Furthermore, the display will come with 90Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80. In addition, it comes with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

The device is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. On the software front, it runs Android 11 with One UI 3. In addition, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well.

There will be quad cameras on the camera front in a square-shaped module. This comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In addition, there is a 13-megapixels selfie camera at the front with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.