Samsung Galaxy A22 gets a price cut

Samsung has announced a price cut on its Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone by Rs 2000. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India last year.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G New Price

After the price cut, the Samsung Galaxy A12 base price now starts at Rs 17,999. The phone was launched in India in two variants – Rs 19999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 21999 for 8GB + 128GB variant.

Now the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 17,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant can now be purchased at Rs 19,999.

The new price is reflected on the official e-store of the company. Customers can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A22 in Grey, Mint and Violet colour options.

Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G sports a 6.6″ FHD+ Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded to 1TB via a microSD card.

Further, the Galaxy A22 5G runs on a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. Also, there’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48MP primary main camera with f1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide lens with f2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f2.4 aperture. In addition, it has a front camera of 8-megapixel for selfies.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has received a massive price cut of around Rs 14,500 in India. To recall, the smartwatch was launched in India in August last year with a starting price of Rs 26,999. Notably, the price cut comes ahead of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 soon.