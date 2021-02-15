Samsung pulls Galaxy S20 FE One UI 3.1 update

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users have reported Battery drain, unreliable SMS notifications and general slow-downs issues.

Advertisement

Samsung has reportedly rolled back the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The update is no now longer available for the smartphone via OTA or through Smart Switch.



The Galaxy S20 FE launched last year with Android 10 out of the box. It received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in December. Last month, Samsung also pulled the Galaxy S10’s One UI 3.0 update as well but resumed the release a few days later.



As per Sammobile, Samsung has pulled the One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. However, Samsung has not yet revealed the reason for rolling back the update. It is likely that the update has been pulled due to the various performance issues some owners are experiencing after updating.



The report further says that some Samsung Galaxy S20 FE users have reported Battery drain, unreliable SMS notifications and general slow-downs issues. As of now, it is not known when Samsung will resume the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update rollout.



The One UI 3.1 update for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE carried firmware version G781BXXU2CUB5. The update comes with features like Google Discover on the home screen, the ability to add video call effects in third-party apps, location data removal from photos, Private Share, more Lock screen widgets and more. It also comes with February 2021 security patch.





Samsung launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G last year in India. Now seems like the company will also be launching the 5G version of the Galaxy S20 FE in the country soon. Samsung phone with model number SM-G781B/DS was recently approved by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests that Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will also be launched in the country soon.