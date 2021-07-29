Samsung OneUI 4.0 announced, beta sign-up available for Galaxy S21 series

Samsung has reportedly announced its next iteration in software called OneUI 4.0. The new software is said to be based upon Google’s Android 12 OS. As per information, Samsung is also recruiting members for the beta testing of the software.

As spotted by Ice Universe, the banner posted on Samsung Community by one of the community managers states, “Galaxy S21 series One UI 4 beta is coming soon”. Samsung is also inviting Galaxy S21 series users in South Korea to test OneUI 4. The beta is seemingly open for all three phones in the Galaxy S21 series.

The beta is available for SIM-free (unlocked) phones as well as those that are carrier-locked. However, there’s no mention of any specific dates for the beta or stable rollout of the software. However, thanks to a tipster with the username @chunvn8888 on Twitter, we may also have a timeline for the rollout.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event confirmed on August 11, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Buds 2, Watch 4 expected

The tipster tweets that the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will get the first beta sometime in August. This will be followed by a stable release in November, which might get delayed up to the second week of December, depending on the number of bugs discovered in the software.

Samsung OneUI 4.0 Features (Expected)

Further, the tipster claims that OneUI 4.0 will be a big bump up from OneUI 3.0, not only in terms of version but also in UI. One will be able to notice changes in icons and colours scheme. Samsung may even incorporate Android 12 Material You design in some cases. This means we may even get advanced theming capabilities as well.

Updates are expected for Samsung Knox as well as Samsung’s Notes app. The update is further believed to bring better optimizations for Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 processors.