Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event confirmed on August 11, Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Buds 2, Watch 4 expected

Samsung has now officially scheduled Samsung Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on August 11.

The company says that it will unfold the next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment, no matter where you are.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event

The teaser for the event is released by Samsung online. The teaser confirms that the brand will be launching foldable smartphones on August 11. They will be Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung will live stream the August 11 Galaxy Unpacked event on its official YouTube channel. The event will be also broadcast on Samsung Newsroom and Samsung.com at 10 AM ET (7:30PM IST).

As per earlier leaks, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable phone could come with a 120Hz dynamic AMOLED display that could measure between 6.7 – 6.9-inches. It could have a triple camera setup with three 12MP shooters. In addition, the phone may feature a side-facing fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

As for the specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch display. It is rumoured to pack Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone is said to feature a dual 12MP camera on the rear side. It might launch in Black, Purple, Olive Green, and White colour options.

Apart from the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 4 series and the Galaxy Buds 2 at the same event.

The watch will have a rotating bezel as per the leak. It should run on the new Wear OS software born out of Samsung’s and Google’s partnership. In addition, the TWS earbuds could feature ANC. It will be available in white, purple and green colours.