Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Galaxy Buds FE Get AI Features

Samsung has announced the rollout of new Galaxy AI features for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Galaxy Buds FE when paired with the latest Galaxy S24 series. These include the real-time call translation and the interpreter feature.

With the help of Live Translate feature powered by Galaxy AI, users can see real-time call translation on the screen of Galaxy S24 series, while they are talking via Galaxy Buds. Additionally, the new set of Galaxy AI features includes the interpreter feature on Galaxy S24 series which can now provide a two-way, face-to-face interpretation through Galaxy Buds interface.

Users can directly speak into the Buds mic and their translated voice will now be available via the Galaxy S24 series. This enables “near-natural conversation between two individuals each holding Galaxy S24 series smartphone and Galaxy Buds respectively, eliminating the need to hand over the phone and manage translated talking”, according to the brand.

With the Interpreter feature, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view where people standing opposite each other can read a text transcription of what the other person has said. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi.

On Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy AI enables a load of AI-driven features such as Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Instant slo-mo in videos and more. Some of these features are set to make their way on older models including Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also said to be deciding on whether it will charge users a subscription fee for the Galaxy AI features going forward.