Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor launched in India

Samsung has announced the new Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming monitor in India which offers a 49-inch display. It is powered by Neo Quantum Processor Pro and comes with DisplayHDR True Black 400. The monitor also features upscaling technology, 32:9 aspect ratio and more.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor: Price in India

The Samsung Odyssey G95SC OLED monitor comes in Black color in India at a price of Rs 1,99,999. Customers can buy monitors from Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and all leading retail stores.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor: Features

The new gaming monitor from Samsung packs the Neo Quantum Processor Pro and comes with a DisplayHDR True Black 400. Equipped with AI upscaling technology, the monitor flaunts a 1800R curvature with a 240 Hz refresh rate, 0.03 response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Measuring 49-inch in size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. Samsung claims that the monitor’s rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.

The Odyssey OLED G9 features a metal frame. On the back of the monitor there’s CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen. The monitor also boasts of built-in stereo speakers.

The monitor makes use of algorithms to intelligently analyze images and automatically upscale to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. It further packs the Smart TV experience coupled with IoT Hub and Voice Assistance.