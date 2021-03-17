Advertisement

Samsung might skip the Galaxy Note series in 2021, to be back in 2022

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2021 5:12 pm

Latest News

As per reports, Samsung is considering to skip the Galaxy Note series for the year 2021 because of the worldwide chip shortage
Advertisement

Samsung, the korean smartphone manufacturer held its annual shareholders' meeting in Suwon, South Korea earlier today where it made a statement that could be bad news for the Galaxy Note series fans. 

 

The co-CEO, DJ Koh revealed to the investors that the company is considering skipping the introduction of a Galaxy Note smartphone in 2021 due to a “serious imbalance” in semiconductors globally, meaning there is a higher demand for chips than there is a supply. Though, Koh said this was being done because the company wants to streamline its lineup.

 

“There’s a serious imbalance in supply and demand of chips in the IT sector globally,” said Koh, who oversees the company’s IT and mobile divisions. “Despite the difficult environment, our business leaders are meeting partners overseas to solve these problems. It’s hard to say the shortage issue has been solved 100%". 

 

Advertisement

“The tightened supply of Qualcomm AP chips produced by TSMC is affecting everybody except Apple,” said MS Hwang, analyst at Samsung Securities. “PCs will soon be hit due to the short supply of display driver ICs, and the profitability of TV will be affected by soaring LCD panel prices.”

 

Koh further says that the company wants to manufacture and release new products but because of the crunch, the "timing (of the launch) may vary” and “next year” the lineup should be back on track. 

 

As per analysts, the shortage of Qualcomm 5G radio frequency chips could reduce global smartphone output by 5% in the second quarter. 'But the outage there is likely to affect Samsung’s mid-tier phones and laptops more than its top-of-the-range models or server chips', said Greg Roh, a senior vice president at HMC Securities.

 

Source

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G listed by retailers ahead of launch on March 17

Samsung Galaxy M12: Top alternatives

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 India price leaked ahead of launch

Samsung launches 980 NVMe SSD in India, price starts Rs 6,499

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Review: Hits and Misses

Samsung Galaxy M42 to be first 5G member in the Galaxy M series

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Micromax In 1 appears on Geekbench ahead of launch

Vivo Y72 5G to be announced on March 22

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies