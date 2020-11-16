Advertisement

Samsung M7 and M5 Smart Monitors launched for PCs and smartphones

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 16, 2020 3:59 pm

Latest News

The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones.

Samsung Electronics has today announced the global availability of its all-new Smart Monitor in two series. The monitor is available in two models at launch. The M7 supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch while the M5 supports Full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch options.

The Samsung Smart Monitor will be available from November 16 in United States, Canada and China, and Samsung plans to expand launching markets starting the end of November.

Designed to meet the new needs of today’s consumers, who are now working, learning and consuming entertainment at home, Samsung Smart Monitor incorporates powerful mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub, similar to Samsung’s built-in Smart TV platform.

The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay. For a complete desktop experience using a mobile device, users can also connect to the monitor with Samsung DeX.

For home office and learning, the display operates Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC connection thanks to embedded Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents in the cloud directly from the monitor. Remote Access also allows users wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop whether it is situated elsewhere in the house or at the office. The USB Type-C port allows for data, display and power up to 65W  with just a single connection, keeping the area around the monitor clean and beautiful. Multiple USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 allow for additional connection versatility while the display has built-in two channel speaker.

 Samsung Smart Monitor
When work is done, the display also operates as a complete entertainment hub with the ability to stream content with Samsung’s Smart Hub. The monitor’s app store allows users to stream their favourite content including Netflix, HBO and YouTube4 even without a connection to a PC or mobile device. Content can easily be accessed with the supplied remote control, which includes streaming service hot keys. The display can also be controlled by voice thanks to Bixby integration.

 

The Smart Monitor also features technology designed to make viewing more comfortable. Adaptive Picture optimizes picture quality for any viewing environment by automatically adjusting brightness and colour temperature in response to room conditions. This ensures the most comfortable viewing experience in any environment, reducing eye strain even after extended use. The monitor also features a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light.

 

Commenting on the launch, Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said: “Around the world, work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities. With this new normal, it is no surprise that most indicators show a rise in digital activities and many are rethinking their technology use at home. Our new Smart Monitor is a direct response to that demand. Consumers no longer have to choose between a screen for one or the other as this display brings it all together.”

 

Samsung Galaxy A12 appear on Geekbench with Helio P35 chipset and 3GB RAM

Vivo smartphone to be powered by Samsung Exynos 1080 SoC

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G SoC, Android 11

Samsung unveils TV with a rotating display

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition price slashed in India

Latest News from Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Hackers may Exploit Windows 10 Themes to Steal Passwords

Microsoft Budget Surface Laptop in the making

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies