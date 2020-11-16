Samsung M7 and M5 Smart Monitors launched for PCs and smartphones

The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones.

Samsung Electronics has today announced the global availability of its all-new Smart Monitor in two series. The monitor is available in two models at launch. The M7 supports Ultra-High Definition (UHD) resolution in 32-inch while the M5 supports Full HD (FHD) resolution in 32-inch and 27-inch options.



The Samsung Smart Monitor will be available from November 16 in United States, Canada and China, and Samsung plans to expand launching markets starting the end of November.



Designed to meet the new needs of today’s consumers, who are now working, learning and consuming entertainment at home, Samsung Smart Monitor incorporates powerful mobile and PC connectivity, remote home office and learning features as well as Smart Hub, a comprehensive entertainment hub, similar to Samsung’s built-in Smart TV platform.



The new Samsung Smart Monitor provides numerous connectivity options for both PCs and smartphones. Users can connect their personal mobile devices with just a simple tap using Tap View, App Casting or Apple AirPlay. For a complete desktop experience using a mobile device, users can also connect to the monitor with Samsung DeX.



For home office and learning, the display operates Microsoft Office 365 applications without a PC connection thanks to embedded Wi-Fi, allowing users to view, edit and save documents in the cloud directly from the monitor. Remote Access also allows users wirelessly and remotely access files from a PC or view content from a laptop whether it is situated elsewhere in the house or at the office. The USB Type-C port allows for data, display and power up to 65W with just a single connection, keeping the area around the monitor clean and beautiful. Multiple USB ports and Bluetooth 4.2 allow for additional connection versatility while the display has built-in two channel speaker.





When work is done, the display also operates as a complete entertainment hub with the ability to stream content with Samsung’s Smart Hub. The monitor’s app store allows users to stream their favourite content including Netflix, HBO and YouTube4 even without a connection to a PC or mobile device. Content can easily be accessed with the supplied remote control, which includes streaming service hot keys. The display can also be controlled by voice thanks to Bixby integration.

The Smart Monitor also features technology designed to make viewing more comfortable. Adaptive Picture optimizes picture quality for any viewing environment by automatically adjusting brightness and colour temperature in response to room conditions. This ensures the most comfortable viewing experience in any environment, reducing eye strain even after extended use. The monitor also features a special eye-saver mode to reduce blue light.

Commenting on the launch, Hyesung Ha, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said: “Around the world, work, education and entertainment have transformed into home-centered activities. With this new normal, it is no surprise that most indicators show a rise in digital activities and many are rethinking their technology use at home. Our new Smart Monitor is a direct response to that demand. Consumers no longer have to choose between a screen for one or the other as this display brings it all together.”









