Samsung Launches Portable SSD T9 with Enhanced Storage

Samsung, a leading consumer electronics brand in India, has unveiled its latest external storage device, the Portable Solid-State Drive (SSD) T9. This device offers storage capacities of up to 4TB, ensuring ample storage capacity and fast data transfer speeds for users.

The Portable SSD T9 offers maximum sequential read/write speeds of 2,000 MB/s on the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, nearly double the speed of its predecessor, the T7. This rapid speed allows users to transfer a 4GB Full HD video in just about two seconds.

This feature enhances productivity and convenience for users, particularly content creators who rely on efficient data management and large file transfers.

Puneet Sethi, Vice President of Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business at Samsung India, noted, “In a high-resolution content landscape, the T9 is the answer for professionals seeking solutions for challenges such as data management, transferring large files, and durability and performance issues.”

The Portable SSD T9 is available in three capacities – 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, catering to diverse user needs. It is designed for quick and frequent transfers while providing substantial storage space for large data volumes.

The T9 combines style and durability, featuring an elegant design with a rugged build. Its rubber exterior ensures a comfortable grip and guards against low-temperature burns.

Backed by a five-year limited warranty and resistant to drops from heights of up to three meters, the T9 ensures the safety and security of users’ valuable data. It includes Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology to mitigate performance dips caused by overheating, guaranteeing consistent and speedy transfer rates.

Samsung’s Portable SSD T9 is designed to seamlessly integrate into professional workflows, aligning perfectly with USB Type-C power specifications. It offers cross-platform compatibility with Windows, macOS, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and high-resolution cameras. The package includes USB Type C-to-C and USB Type C-to-A cables.

The Portable SSD T9 is priced at Rs 12,799 for the 1TB variant and goes up to INR 33,599 for the 4TB variant.