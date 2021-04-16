Advertisement

Samsung launches 4K and 8K neo QLED TV in India starting at Rs 99,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2021 3:56 pm

Samsung’s new range of Neo QLED 8K TVs will be available in two models – QN800A 75-inch and 65-inch and QN900A 85-inch.
Samsung has launched its ultra-premium Neo QLED TV range in India starting at Rs 99,990. The new range sports a nearly bezel-less Infinity One Design and true-to-life picture quality for a cinematic viewing experience.

 

The 2021 Neo QLED 4K TV line-up would also be available in two models – QN85A in 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch and QN90A in 85-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch.

 

Neo QLED TV range will be priced from Rs 99,990 onwards and will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

 

Consumers pre-booking select Neo QLED TVs can avail offers such as complimentary Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE, cashback of up to Rs 20,000 and EMIs starting as low as Rs 1,990 from April 15-18, 2021 exclusively on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

 

From April 19-30, 2021, the same pre-book offers will also be available on Flipkart, Amazon and at all leading consumer electronics stores.

 

Neo QLED TVs come with Samsung’s proprietary, powerful Neo Quantum Processor with enhanced upscaling capabilities. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Neo Quantum Processor can optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality.

 

The 2021 Neo QLED TV line-up has been designed with gaming in mind with its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature for an immersive ultra-wide gaming experience. This gives gamers the option to play PC and console games with a Super Ultra-Wide Game View and Game Bar. The 2021 Neo QLED TV models provide a seamless gaming experience with Auto Low Latency Mode ensuring a reliable experience with no tearing and stuttering. They also feature the new and intuitive Game Bar that allows gamers to easily adjust the screen’s aspect ratio, check input lag, connect wireless headsets, and more.

 

The new line-up also packs in several premium, room-filling audio features – Object Tracking Sound Pro’s dynamic sound corresponds to the movement of objects on screen and SpaceFit Sound analyzes the installed TV’s physical environment and provides immersive sound tailored specifically to your space.

 

The new line-up will come with the Samsung TV Plus service that was launched in India recently, offering consumers instant access to exciting content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and bingeable shows, without any subscription and no additional device such as a set top box. 

