Samsung introduces Referral programme, Student programme and more in India

Samsung has announced the launch of three new programmes on its online store. The company has introduced Samsung Referral Program, Samsung Student Program and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage in the country.

Through this programme, the company is given an option to enhance the value proposition when they shop online from Samsung.com.

Samsung Referral Programme

To start with Samsung Referral Program, existing Samsung customers can help their friends and family to get up to 8 per cent off on the purchase of a range of premium mobile and consumer electronics products through Samsung.com. The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will also receive benefits in the form of Samsung.com vouchers up to Rs 1500 per successful transaction completed by their friends. Samsung Referral Program is applicable on 15+ devices, which include smartphones, tablets and wearables.

Samsung Student Program

The Samsung Student Program is an online student-specific Storefront on Samsung.com which enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products consisting of a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories. The products listed in the catalogue will be available at a special price and come with value added services such as complimentary insurance, easy exchange and convenient EMI options. Students can access the online Storefront through their official college email id or through validation by an authorized student credentials verification agency.

Samsung Shop 20K Advantage

Lastly, the company has introduced 20K Advantage programme for the users of Samsung Shop application. The programme will kickstart from August 2020. The 20K Advantage Program has the following key components:

• Samsung Shop App users get the opportunity to unlock 10 shopping vouchers worth Rs 20000 in total value by registering on the Samsung Shop App with their contact details

• These vouchers bring the best of Samsung’s cross-category portfolio to consumers. There is one voucher for each of the following categories – Smartphones, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Tablets, Smartwatches, True Wireless Audio, Accessories & Harman/JBL products

• Each voucher gives a consumer up to Rs 2000 shopping benefit, depending on transaction value and category and is valid for 365 days.