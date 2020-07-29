Advertisement

Samsung introduces Referral programme, Student programme and more in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 29, 2020 3:50 pm

Latest News

The company has introduced Samsung Referral Program, Samsung Student Program and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage in the country.
Advertisement

 

Samsung has announced the launch of three new programmes on its online store. The company has introduced Samsung Referral Program, Samsung Student Program and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage in the country. 

 

Through this programme, the company is given an option to enhance the value proposition when they shop online from Samsung.com.

 

Advertisement

Samsung Referral Programme 

 

To start with Samsung Referral Program, existing Samsung customers can help their friends and family to get up to 8 per cent off on the purchase of a range of premium mobile and consumer electronics products through Samsung.com. The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will also receive benefits in the form of Samsung.com vouchers up to Rs 1500 per successful transaction completed by their friends. Samsung Referral Program is applicable on 15+ devices, which include smartphones, tablets and wearables.

 

Samsung Student Program 

 

The Samsung Student Program is an online student-specific Storefront on Samsung.com which enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products consisting of a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories. The products listed in the catalogue will be available at a special price and come with value added services such as complimentary insurance, easy exchange and convenient EMI options. Students can access the online Storefront through their official college email id or through validation by an authorized student credentials verification agency.

 

Samsung Shop 20K Advantage

 

Lastly, the company has introduced 20K Advantage programme for the users of Samsung Shop application. The programme will kickstart from August 2020. The 20K Advantage Program has the following key components:

 

•          Samsung Shop App users get the opportunity to unlock 10 shopping vouchers worth Rs 20000 in total value by registering on the Samsung Shop App with their contact details

 

•          These vouchers bring the best of Samsung’s cross-category portfolio to consumers. There is one voucher for each of the following categories – Smartphones, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Tablets, Smartwatches, True Wireless Audio, Accessories & Harman/JBL products

 

•          Each voucher gives a consumer up to Rs 2000 shopping benefit, depending on transaction value and category and is valid for 365 days.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ renders, specs leaked ahead of August 5 launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features, renders and specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Buds Live pricing details leaked ahead of launch

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Swiggy lays off another 350 employees in India

OnePlus accidentally exposes customer data: Here’s what you need to know

ZEE5 launches ZEE5 Club at Rs 365 per year

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick

Nokia new phones, Stage new OTT plaform, Huawei Zte 5G participation, Samsung, Tecno, Mi Stick
Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies