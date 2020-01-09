Samsung introduces new range of air conditioners in India

The brand has introduced 43 models across different segments in the country with Wind-free 2.0 series, Triple Inverter series, Eco Inverter series, On/off series and Windows ACs.

Samsung has today announced the launch of its new range of air conditioners in India. The brand has introduced 43 models across different segments in the country with Wind-free 2.0 series, Triple Inverter series, Eco Inverter series, On/off series and Windows ACs.

The new split AC range will start from a price point of Rs 35,990 and will go up to Rs 73,990. The company has revealed that it will provide 10 years of warranty on digital inverter compressor range, while the copper condenser models of Premium Triple Inverter series and Wind-Free 2.0 will come with 5 years condenser warranty and a 5 years warranty on PCB Controller.

Samsung has also introduced EMI options and one can buy a new air conditioner at zero down payment. Customers can also avail various installations offers like free installation or installation at Rs 499. Along with this, one can also avail 10 per cent cashback on Wind-Free models and 5 per cent cashback on the Triple Inverter Series through various banks and formats.

Wind-free 2.0 series

To start with Wind-free 2.0 series, the company has revealed that customers opting for this series will get an express installation service, meaning that the AC will be installed within 4 hours from the time of delivery. The new series comes with 23,000 micro-holes to spread air evenly throughout the room. Once the desired temperature is reached, the series releases fresh air uniformly. The new series now comes with a rectangular design.

The Wind-Free 2.0 series can be operated with a smartphone or tablet via WiFi connection using Smart Home application. Users can also monitor and limit power usage as per their needs. The latest Wind-Free ACs are equipped with Motion Detect sensors (MDS) and automatically go into an energy-saving mode if it does not detect any human presence for 60 minutes.

It comes with new Energy Saving Mode that helps conserve up to 77 per cent energy as compared to the Fast Cooling Mode. The air conditioners come with an easy filter that eliminates dust, contaminants, allergens, bacteria and viruses. The new series is also equipped with R32, eco-friendly refrigerant.

Triple Inverter series

The Samsung Triple Inverter Series features a convertible mode as an option where customer can convert its 2 Ton AC to 1.5 Ton, 1.5 Ton to 1 Ton and 1 Ton AC to 0.8T. The series is loaded with 8-Pole Inverter Technology which helps in energy saving and has low vibration while in operation.

The range comes with different star rating including the 5-star 1 Ton and 5-star 1.5 Ton. The series comes with bigger indoor unit size, available with the copper condenser in 3-star 1.5 Ton configuration. The series comes with a new floral pattern.

Eco Inverter series

The latest ACs comes with four different strip designs and have 100% copper condenser models. It features a new hidden backlit display and crystal design in selected models that gives a premium look and feel. The range comes with Turbo cooling, anti-dust and bacteria filter. The range has a 10-year warranty on Digital Inverter compressor.

On/off series

Samsung has re-entered the On/Off AC segment with Split AC in 1 Ton and 1.5 Ton 3-star AC configurations. Samsung will be launching 4 new models in On/Off series across 2 different design platforms. The latest range will come with a 5-year warranty on compressor and has features like Turbo Cooling mode.