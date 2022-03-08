Samsung India Opens First All-Women Powered Mobile Store

Samsung India is celebrating International Women’s Day by opening the first all-women powered mobile store. The new store is located in the heart of the city of Ahmedabad.

Samsung says that the store is a celebration of the power of the Indian woman. It is a first of several initiatives the company plans to take in bolstering Samsung’s mission to foster diversity and ensure meaningful opportunities for all.

Samsung Women Store Details

The Samsung SmartCafe located at Vijay Cross Road, in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad will offer consumers Samsung’s unmatched retail experience. Consumers can experience and purchase Samsung’s entire range of mobile devices. These will include the latest flagships Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4.

The store will be fully managed by women employees – from the Store manager to Samsung Experience Consultants. They will help consumers make informed choices about buying Galaxy devices, to the Galaxy Consultant extending device support.

In addition, the women employees at this mobile store are trained on Galaxy devices and in key operational functions. These will include customer service, sales, financial management, stock planning and most importantly consumer safety protocols.

Apart from this, on International Women’s Day, Samsung has also set up an Employee Resource Group (ERG) called WiSE (Women in Samsung Electronics). This will provide support and help to women employees in personal and career development.

Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said, “We are very excited to set up the first all-women mobile store and are confident about the new possibilities and milestones this incredible team is set to achieve, in keeping with our values of people, excellence and co-prosperity. We are committed to growing the number of women in our workforce and nurturing the next generation of women leaders across the company.”