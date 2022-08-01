Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 pre-orders begin in India: How to pre-order?

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables on August 10, 6:30PM IST and its pre-orders have already begun in India. The pre-orders for the same went live in the US a few days back. Those who pre-order the phones will be the first ones to receive the new Galaxy foldable devices post-launch.

How to pre-order Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 in India?

To pre-order either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4, one can simply go to the Samsung website and tap on the pre-reserve banner at the top. Next, you will click on the ‘Pre-reserve now’ post, which you will have to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to book the phone. Those who buy the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 after pre-booking will get additional benefits worth Rs 5,000, as per Samsung.

In other related news, detailed specifications for both the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 have been leaked in the past, along with their renders. Galaxy Z Fold4 will have a 7.6-inch QXGA+ inner AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the outer screen will be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel, again with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 400 ppi. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be paired with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM options.

The device will get 256GB and 512GB of storage options. There will be a triple rear camera setup at the back including a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12MP 3x zoom telephoto sensor. This telephoto sensor is supposed to be better than what Galaxy S22 Ultra offers. On the inside, you will get a 16MP under-display camera for selfies.

On the outside, there will be a 10MP front sensor for video calls and selfies so you don’t have to open the foldable every time you want to take a selfie. The device will run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. It will be backed by a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.