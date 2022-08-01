HomeNewsSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 pre-orders begin in India:...

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 pre-orders begin in India: How to pre-order?

Pre-bookings for the new foldables from Samsung are now open.

By Abhishek Malhotra
galaxy Z flip 4, z fold 4 pre-order

Highlights

  • Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 pre-bookings are open in India
  • Pre-booking customers will have to pay a token amount
  • Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 are launching on August 10

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables on August 10, 6:30PM IST and its pre-orders have already begun in India. The pre-orders for the same went live in the US a few days back. Those who pre-order the phones will be the first ones to receive the new Galaxy foldable devices post-launch.

How to pre-order Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 in India?

To pre-order either the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Z Flip 4, one can simply go to the Samsung website and tap on the pre-reserve banner at the top. Next, you will click on the ‘Pre-reserve now’ post, which you will have to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to book the phone. Those who buy the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 after pre-booking will get additional benefits worth Rs 5,000, as per Samsung.

In other related news, detailed specifications for both the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 have been leaked in the past, along with their renders. Galaxy Z Fold4 will have a 7.6-inch QXGA+ inner AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the outer screen will be a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED panel, again with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 400 ppi. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which will be paired with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM options.

The device will get 256GB and 512GB of storage options. There will be a triple rear camera setup at the back including a 50MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 12MP 3x zoom telephoto sensor. This telephoto sensor is supposed to be better than what Galaxy S22 Ultra offers. On the inside, you will get a 16MP under-display camera for selfies.

On the outside, there will be a 10MP front sensor for video calls and selfies so you don’t have to open the foldable every time you want to take a selfie. The device will run on OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box. It will be backed by a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleRedmi Note 11 SE to launch in India as a rebranded Redmi Note 10S
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.