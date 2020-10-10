Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Vs. Moto Razr 5G: Which One's Better?

Are you ready to unfold your wallet?

The Moto Razr 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 are the two newest foldable smartphones that launched recently. Both of them come with a lot of improvements both from the inside and the outside. In this article, let’s compare both of them to see which one offers better “Value for money.” Here's Z Fold 2 vs Razr 5G.

Both of these devices have corrected the caveats that their previous models used to have and the improvement is quite significant. Both the phones come with the latest and greatest SoC and are way more sturdy, well built, well designed.

The aspect ratio of both devices is totally different. Razr 5G sports a vertically foldable display whereas the display on the Z Fold 2 folds sideways.

The Z Fold 2, however, is a powerful phone with Snapdragon 865+ under the hood when compared to Snapdragon 765G found on the Razr 5G. Additionally, Z Fold 2 also has a larger display, cameras, and RAM (12GB Vs. 8GB).

Shedding more light on the cameras, the Razr 5G has a single 48-megapixel rear camera (Come on Lenovo!) whereas the Z Fold 2 sports three sensors at the back which includes a 12-megapixel sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera.

So, you might have made up your mind of buying the Z Fold 2 but, hold on a second! Just because a smartphone has better specifications doesn’t mean it’s better. The Moto Razr 5G keeps the form factor into consideration and provides users with a compact form factor to easily carry the device.

The Razr’s foldable design is quite similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip. The only difference being, the Z Flip comes with a smaller display when folded whereas, the display on the Razr 5G is significantly bigger which could also be what most of the users would be looking for in a foldable device and not just RAW power.

The Z Fold 2 is definitely for people who want to experience a powerful, premium, flagship foldable device with no compromises. The Z Fold 2 also takes up the same amount of space as Razr 5G when it’s folded but this time it is taller with an aspect ratio of a typical smartphone of today. The outer 6.2-inch screen allows users to perform tasks without unfolding the displays. When opened, the phone offers a 7.6-inch screen that comes close to providing a tablet-like experience.

The refresh rate on the Razr 5G is still capped at 60Hz which is a shame considering its hefty price tag of Rs 1,24,999 whereas, in the Z Fold 2, you’ll be greeted with a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The battery of Razr 5G is 2,800mAh which, we believe, is to keep the phone slim when folded whereas the battery on the Z Fold 2 is a larger 4,500mAh cell.

The Z Fold 2 is priced at Rs 1,49,999 whereas the Razr 5G is priced at Rs 1,24,999. Apart from the screen estate and the aspect ratio the specifications of both the phones differ by miles. If you’re thinking of buying the Razr 5G by spending Rs 1,24,999, you might as well spend extra 25,000 and get the Z Fold 2 because the specs difference between these two devices is huge and Z Fold 2 is a better overall pick.