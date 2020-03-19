Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold colour option launched in India

The brand has introduced the Mirror Gold colour option for the latest foldable smartphone.

Advertisement

Samsung has today announced the launch of a new colour option of its latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in India. The brand has introduced the Mirror Gold colour option for the latest foldable smartphone.

The new colour option will be available for purchase from March 20 from both offline and online stores. With this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is now available in Mirror Gold, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 1,09,999. The phone comes with accidental damage cover, which includes one-time screen protection, a 4 month YouTube premium subscription and a 24X7 dedicated call centre support in India.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels along with 22:9 aspect ratio and 425ppi pixel density. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution.

Advertisement

On the camera front, the foldable smartphone will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel dual pixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with 123-degree Field of View and f/2.2 aperture. For the front, the phone will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and autofocus feature.

The smartphone is loaded with a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it also comes with wireless charging support. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.







