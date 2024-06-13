Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is a Rebranded Galaxy Watch 4 But With Better Protection

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy Watch FE globally. As per the brand, this new smartwatch is “ideal for those looking to begin their journey to improve their overall wellness with comprehensive insights.” It is essentially a rebranded Galaxy Watch 4 but with stronger display protection.

Galaxy Watch FE: Price, Availability

The Watch FE will retail at $199 (approx Rs 16,600) for the Bluetooth-only version and at $249.99 (approx Rs 20,800) for the LTE version. The price and availability details of the smartwatch in India will be announced soon.

Galaxy Watch FE: Features, Specs

The Galaxy Watch FE, available in a size of 40mm, offers a refreshed look and feel based on the iconic design of the Galaxy Watch series. It comes in three colors — Black, Pink Gold and Silver — with new watch bands featuring distinct blue and orange stitching.

In addition, Galaxy Watch FE offers a variety of new watch faces that allow users to customize their watch, while the one-click Band also makes it easy to switch the band to mix and match to meet their style.

Galaxy Watch FE features a Sapphire Crystal glass offering superior durability, which provides users with protection against scratches during day-to-day use. This is the only major difference in Galaxy Watch FE and the Galaxy Watch 4 which launched back in 2021.

The Watch FE has the same Exynos W920 Processor under the hood and packs Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, to provide an array of powerful fitness and wellness functions that deliver personalized and actionable tips around the clock.

To support better sleep for a good start to each day, Galaxy Watch FE offers a variety of advanced sleep features, from monitoring sleep patterns to sleep coaching and helping to create a sleep-friendly environment.

Plus, users can monitor their holistic heart health with a pack of heart health monitoring features. Galaxy Watch FE offers HR Alert to detect abnormally high or low heart rates and the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature to proactively monitor heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (Afib). In addition, users can get a deeper understanding of their heart health by monitoring Blood Pressure and ECG.

Users can track more than 100 different workouts along with their progress right from their wrist. For runners, advanced running analysis helps users not only analyze overall performance to maximize efficiency but can also provide insights and guidance to help prevent injury so they can keep moving toward their goals. For a more optimal running experience, Personalized Heart Rate Zone helps users set their own goals based on their physical capabilities.

The Body Composition feature provides comprehensive body and fitness data as indicators to track progress. In addition, users can receive motivational messages throughout the workout sessions as well.

When paired with a Samsung Galaxy device, users can quickly and easily locate their phone when disconnected from their Watch with Find My Phone. They can also remotely control the connected Samsung smartphone camera with Camera Controller to switch mode, change angle or zoom right from the wrist. Galaxy Watch FE supports Samsung Wallet, meaning users can pay for purchases as well as access identification cards such as their driver’s license or student ID on their smartwatch for a truly all-in-one digital wallet.

As for the display, it gets a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 396×396 pixels resolution, and support for Full Color Always On Display. There’s 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. It is backed up by a 247mAh battery with wireless charging support. It runs on One UI 5 Watch out of the box and has connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n 2.4+5GHz, NFC, GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo and optional LTE. The watch is also 5ATM and IP68 certified.