Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 receives massive price cut ahead of Galaxy Watch 5 launch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has received a massive price cut of around Rs 14,500 in India. To recall, the smartwatch was launched in India in August last year with a starting price of Rs 26,999. Notably, the price cut comes ahead of Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Price

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is now available on Samsung’s website starting at Rs 12,940 for the 44mm Bluetooth model. This means that the smartwatch has received a price cut of Rs 14,509. The smartwatch comes in black, silver, and green colour options.

There is an LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch 4 as well, but only the Bluetooth edition is now available at a discounted price.

Specs

The Galaxy Watch 4 44mm variant sports a 1.4-inch circular AMOLED display. The resolution is 450 x 450 pixels along with SuperAMOLED panel and Gorilla Glass DX protection. These smartwatche runs Google Android Wear OS with One UI Watch 3.5 on top of it.

The smartwatch draws power from the Samsung Exynos W920 chip paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Connectivity options include dual band, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and 4G LTE optional. You will be able to sync it with your smartphone and as it will support notifications reply, Samsung Pay, Google Pay and more.

For health tracking, you get a heart rate monitor, BioActive sensor, SpO2 sensor, and sleep monitor. The watche is MIL-STD-810G certified with 5 ATM, IP68 certification. There is also electrocardiogram (ECG) support. It packs a 361mAh battery and carries support for Qi wireless charging.

A recent leak revealed the pricing details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm variant will be priced at EUR 286.90 (roughly Rs 23,400). The base model with Bluetooth connectivity will be priced at EUR 259.98 (roughly Rs 21,200). The Samsung Watch 5 Pro 45mm variant will be priced at EUR 430.89 (roughly Rs 35,100).

Both the upcoming smartwatches are expected to come with a round dial. They will also sport several different sensors for fitness tracking. The wearables will be running Wear OS out-of-the-box, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be powered by a 572mAh battery