Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 26: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab S9 series and more expected

Samsung is all set to host a new Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in Seoul, Korea where it is likely to introduce new hardware including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 Series, Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Buds 3. The Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed on the company’s YouTube channel and its own website.

Samsung posted a tweet regarding the announcement of the Galaxy Unpacked event and said it will be held on July 26 at 7 AM ET (4:30PM IST). The event will be live streamed on the brand’s own website and its YouTube channel. A bunch of new devices are supposed to debut at the event according to various reports.

The highlight of the event would be the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Apart from this, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Buds 3 are also supposed to debut at the event. The leaks for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 suggest that the former would be an incremental upgrade over the Fold 4.

However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be a major upgrade considering it is apparently getting a new, more functional and bigger cover screen. This would allow users to run more apps on the exterior screen itself, without opening the phone. The other major change that will be making its way to both the foldables is the improved hinge, allowing them to close flat without any gaps.

As for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, Samsung has now employed bigger OLED displays inside the watches which bring down the size of the bezels, therefore giving it a more modern look, according to a recent leak. Similar to the past year, the vanilla Galaxy Watch 6 will come in two sizes including 40mm and 44mm while the Watch 6 Classic will be available in 43mm and 47mm versions.