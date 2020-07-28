Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ renders, specs leaked ahead of August 5 launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 28, 2020 12:15 pm

Latest News

Ahead of the official launch, renders and specs of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been leaked online.
Advertisement

Samsung is all set to launch a new range of devices during its August 5 Unpacked event. The company is said to launch Galaxy Note 20 series along with new Galaxy Tab S7 tablets and more during the launch event. Now, ahead of the official launch, renders and specs of the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been leaked online. 



The renders and specs were posted by WinFuture.de and it reveals that both of them will come with a similar design language. The tablets will be available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver colour options. 

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications

 

As per the report, the Galaxy Tab S7 will come loaded with an 11-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels along with 274ppi pixel density. The display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a 12.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1700 pixels and it will come with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

 

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

 

Both the tablets are reported to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The devices are loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are said to feature dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The tablets will come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablets are said to come with S Pen with 9ms latency and air gesture support. It will come with a new keyboard cover with built-in trackpad and it will support DeX, just like its predecessor. 

 

In terms of audio, the tablets will come with four speakers with AKG and Dolby Atmos and both of them runs on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0. The Galaxy Tab S7 will be loaded with a 7040mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with 10,090mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support. On the connectivity front, both of them support Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, ANT +, 5G, and USB Type-C port.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ receives Bluetooth certification

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ to feature a massive 10,090mAh battery and more

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Honor MagicBook 15 to be available on Flipkart, launching on July 31

Dell Alienware M15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, G15, G3 15 gaming laptops launched in India

HP Omen 15, Pavilion Gaming 16 laptops and more launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 things to consider while buying laptop less than ₹ 25,000

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 Laptops having Intel i9 processor

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick

Micromax Price range, Qualcomm 5.0, Flipkart Quick
Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review

Micromax new update, Pubg in trouble, Xiaomi apps under review
Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020

Top upcoming smartphones in India: August 2020
Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?

Is India Ready for Gaming Smartphones? Apple iPhone 11 to be made in India: Price Drop?
Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India

Asus Max Pro and Rog Phone 2, Airtel free data, Amazefit, Realme 6i, Apple iPhone 11 made in India
Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Asus Rog Phone 2 discontinued! Is Asus Max Pro and Max series still Alive?

Latest Picture Story

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies