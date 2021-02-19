Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ new Mystic Navy colour variant launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 are now available for purchase in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and now in Mystic Navy colours on Samsung.com and leading retail stores.

Advertisement

Samsung has today announced the addition of Mystic Navy colour to Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. The tablets were earlier launched in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options.





Price and Availability



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ and Galaxy Tab S7 are now available for purchase in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and now in Mystic Navy colours on Samsung.com and leading retail stores.



As part of bundled offers, customers purchasing Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores can get an instant HDFC bank cash back of Rs 9000 and Rs 10000, respectively. Additionally, they will be eligible for Rs 10000 discount on keyboard cover and Rs 7000 discount on Galaxy Buds+.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will cost Rs 54,999 and Galaxy Tab S7+ comes at a price of Rs 69,999. They come with Samsung’s latest One UI 3 software update.

Samsung One UI 3.0 Update

With the latest One UI 3 software update, users can do even more with their tablets and enhance their connected experiences with the newly launched Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds Pro. Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ users can now move across devices seamlessly by copy/pasting images and text with other devices running One UI 3.1 such as the Galaxy S21.

Advertisement

They can also continue browsing the internet from where they left off on other devices. With the Second Screen feature, users can connect the Galaxy Tab S7 or the Galaxy Tab S7+ with their WiDi (Wireless Display)-capable Windows 10 PC for more screen real estate. Additionally, Auto Switch functionality allows you to enjoy media on your Galaxy Buds Pro across devices much quicker by automatically switching connections.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+ specifications





Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes loaded with an 11-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The Galaxy Tab S7+ features a 12.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2800 x 1700 pixels.



Both the tablets are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. The devices are loaded with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card slot. The Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ is loaded with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both of them run on Android 10 with OneUI 2.0.



The Galaxy Tab S7 is loaded with a 7040mAh battery, while the Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with 10,090mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support. On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup is paired with an LED flash and comes with autofocus support. The tablets come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



