  • 18:34 Mar 27, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite key specs, renders leaked online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 27, 2020 4:49 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be equipped with a 10.4-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels.
Advertisement

Samsung is reported to be working on a Lite version of its flagship tablet known as Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. Now, new renders and specs of the upcoming tablet have been leaked online. 

 

The renders and specs were leaked by WinFuture. The renders reveal that the tablet will be available in Silver and Grey colour options. The back panel comes with a single rear camera, while the volume controls and power on/off button are situated at the right side. 

 

Coming to the specs, the report highlights that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be equipped with a 10.4-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. 

 

Advertisement

It will be backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. However, in some countries, it will be available with 128GB of internal storage. The tablet will come with support for the S Pen as well. Furthermore, there will be an LTE variant of the upcoming tablet. On the camera front, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be loaded with an 8-megapixel rear camera, while for the front, there will be a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The tablet will come loaded with a massive 7040mAh battery and it will run on Android 10, which will be based on OneUI 2.0. The upcoming tablet is said to come with price range of EUR 350 to EUR 400 for the base variant with WiFi connectivity.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite spotted with Exynos 9611 chipset

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft pausing Windows optional updates

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE announced

Windows Update breaks Windows defender

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies