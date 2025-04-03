Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Launched in India, Pre-Booking Now Live

Samsung has announced the global rollout of its Galaxy Tab S10 FE series including in India, days after the tablets were listed on retailer websites around the world. The Tab S10 FE series from Samsung comes powered by the company’s in-house Exynos 1580 chipset while the Tab S10 FE+ gets an upgraded size, making it about 12% larger than the Tab S9 FE+ model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series: India Pricing, Launch Offers

The two tablets are available in Gray, Silver and Blue shades and in multiple variants in India and here are their pricing details:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE

8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi – Rs 42,999

12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi – Rs 53,999

8GB + 128GB 5G – Rs 50,999

12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi – Rs 61,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+

8GB + 128GB Wi-Fi – Rs 55,999

12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi – Rs 65,999

8GB + 128GB 5G – Rs 63,999

12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi – Rs 73,999

Pre-booking for the devices has already begun on Samsung.com and other online retailers such as Amazon.in, as well as retail stores offline. The tablets will go on sale starting from April 11.

As for launch offers, these include:

Buyers can avail a Rs 4,000 (Tab S10 FE) or Rs 5,000 (Tab S10 FE+) instant discount when purchasing through HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank Credit Card Full Payment and EMI

Till April 6, buyers can pair their Tab S10 FE series with Samsung’s accessories for a cheaper price. They can get Galaxy Buds3 at Rs 6,999 worth Rs 14,999 or Keyboard cover at Rs 7,999 (Tab S10 FE) / Rs 10,999 (Tab S10 FE+) worth Rs 15,999 (Tab S10 FE) / Rs 18,999 (Tab S10 FE+).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series: Specifications

Tab S10 FE+

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE sports a 10.9-inch IPS LCD with 2304 x 1440 pixels Resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The FE+ model features a much larger 13.1-inch panel with 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution and the same 90Hz refresh rate. Both panels feature up to 800 nits peak brightness and support stylus input through the Samsung S Pen. The S Pen is included with the tablet itself.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series comes equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1580 Chipset which we recently saw in the Galaxy A56 5G. Alongside, there’s up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Both tablets support microSD card expansion up to 2TB.

Tab S10 FE

The two tablets also have the same camera setup, including a 13MP primary rear sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide angle front-facing shooter. They run on OneUI 7 based on Android 15 out of the box. There’s a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button for biometrics.

As for the batteries, the Tab S10 FE packs an 8,000mAh battery while the Tab S10 FE+ gets a larger 10,090mAh battery. Both support 45W fast wired charging and are IP68 rated against water and dust. They also have a stereo speaker setup. For connectivity, you’ll get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, along with optional 5G.