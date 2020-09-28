Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 rugged tablet announced with 8-inch display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet packs a 5050mAh battery that supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins.

Samsung has today revealed the new Galaxy Tab Active 3, a ruggedized tablet. The new Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be available in select markets starting today, including but not limited to Europe and Asia, with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.





The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is MIL-STD-810H certified. It is IP68 for water and dust resistance. The tablet supports up to three generations of Android OS upgrades and is protected by Samsung Knox, defence-grade security platform. Samsung Knox can also be customized by IT administrators to manage the programs and apps used across the business.

The performance and productivity features are perfect for field-based employees and include capabilities like Touch Sensitivity to help professionals, like first responders, who use gloves for working safely in the most challenging environments and conditions.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet comes with an 8-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot. It has Wi-Fi and LTE support too. The Tab Active 3 also supports NFC with EMV Level 1 for payment.



On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet packs a 5050mAh battery that supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins.

And for businesses that use tablets in a fixed location like a kiosk, Tab Active 3 now supports “No Battery Mode” for power without a battery. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 has an Active Key on the side of the device which allows instant access to frequently-used apps.