Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 rugged tablet announced with 8-inch display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 28, 2020 5:53 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet packs a 5050mAh battery that supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins.
Advertisement

Samsung has today revealed the new Galaxy Tab Active 3, a ruggedized tablet. The new Galaxy Tab Active 3 will be available in select markets starting today, including but not limited to Europe and Asia, with availability expanding to other regions at a later date.


The Galaxy Tab Active 3 is MIL-STD-810H certified. It is IP68 for water and dust resistance. The tablet supports up to three generations of Android OS upgrades and is protected by Samsung Knox, defence-grade security platform. Samsung Knox can also be customized by IT administrators to manage the programs and apps used across the business.

 

The performance and productivity features are perfect for field-based employees and include capabilities like Touch Sensitivity to help professionals, like first responders, who use gloves for working safely in the most challenging environments and conditions.

Advertisement


Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 tablet comes with an 8-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot. It has Wi-Fi and LTE support too. The Tab Active 3 also supports NFC with EMV Level 1 for payment.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet packs a 5050mAh battery that supports fast charging through USB and POGO pins.

 

And for businesses that use tablets in a fixed location like a kiosk, Tab Active 3 now supports “No Battery Mode” for power without a battery. The Galaxy Tab Active 3 has an Active Key on the side of the device which allows instant access to frequently-used apps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launched in India with 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Samsung Galaxy F41 confirmed to launch with 64MP triple camera setup

Samsung Galaxy Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 to be available for pre-booking from September 28

Galaxy F41 on Flipkart: Samsung's New Online Strategy?

Samsung Galaxy F41 to be launched in India on October 8

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launched in India with 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 to be available for pre-booking from September 28

How to watch IPL 2020 live on Mobile?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression
Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products

Nokia 2.4 and 3.4 India Launch, Samsung and Flipkart tie-up, Redmi New Products
Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3

Jio New Post Paid Plans, Airtel to launch Smartphone, Poco X3
Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Zeee5 premium free for 1 year on Vi 405 pack, OnePlus 8T launch date, Poco X3 Battery

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies