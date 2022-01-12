Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 launched in India with 7040mAh battery, Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Samsung has today launched Galaxy Tab A8 in India. It features a 10.5-inch TFT display, quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, a 7,040mAh battery and more. Let’s look at the price and specifications of the Galaxy Tab A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is launched at Rs 17,999. It will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung e-store, and offline stores across India starting January 17 at 12PM. It comes in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold colour options.

For the launch offers, Samsung is offering Rs 2,000 cashback on the select card. In addition, customers will also get book cover for Rs 999.

Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a 10.5-inch WUXGA TFT display with 2000 x 1200 pixels screen resolution. In addition, the display comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is powered by an octa-core UNISOC T618 processor along with Mali G52 MP2 GPU. Further, the device comes with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Galaxy Tab A8 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash on the camera front. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging. Software-wise, it runs on the Android 11 operating system.

Galaxy Tab A8 is also backed by Samsung’s Knox security platform with multi-layer protection. In addition, the tablet features Quad stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It weighs 508 grams and measures 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm.

Besides, in terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS and USB 2.0 Type-C.