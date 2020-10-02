Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Pre-Booking live on Amazon : Know the price and offers

The newest tablet by Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A7 is now up for pre-orders on Amazon and Samsung's own website.

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab A7 is now up for pre-orders and Samsung is offering a range of offers when you pre-order their newest tablet in the game.

Galaxy Tab A7: Price and Offers

For now, only the Wifi model of the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet has gone live for pre-orders where the price is set for Rs 17,999 for the sole 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

According to Amazon, the device will be launched on October 12th and the tablet will be available in Gold, Dark Gray and Silver colour options.

Coming to the offers Samsung is providing, customers can get the new book cover for the Tablet at Rs 1,875, which is originally priced at Rs 4,499. An additional discount of Up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, ICICI Bank Debit Cards is also provided.

With the tablet, you also get a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium free.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, 80% screen to body ratio, symmetrical bezel and a premium metal finish. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab A7 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery with an adaptive fast charging and it runs on Android 10 operating system. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C and single-SIM slot.

The tablet is fitted with a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos technology and has a compact form factor and is 7mm thin. Galaxy Tab A7 is protected by our signature defence-grade security platform Knox that keeps all your data and transactions safe.