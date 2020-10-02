Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Pre-Booking live on Amazon : Know the price and offers

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : October 02, 2020 3:02 pm

Latest News

The newest tablet by Samsung, the Galaxy Tab A7 is now up for pre-orders on Amazon and Samsung's own website.
Advertisement

Samsung's new Galaxy Tab A7 is now up for pre-orders and Samsung is offering a range of offers when you pre-order their newest tablet in the game. 

 

Galaxy Tab A7: Price and Offers

For now, only the Wifi model of the Galaxy Tab A7 tablet has gone live for pre-orders where the price is set for Rs 17,999 for the sole 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

 

According to Amazon, the device will be launched on October 12th and the tablet will be available in Gold, Dark Gray and Silver colour options. 

 

Advertisement

Coming to the offers Samsung is providing, customers can get the new book cover for the Tablet at Rs 1,875, which is originally priced at Rs 4,499. An additional discount of Up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, ICICI Bank Debit Cards is also provided. 

 

With the tablet, you also get a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium free.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Specifications 

 

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels, 80% screen to body ratio, symmetrical bezel and a premium metal finish. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

 

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy Tab A7 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. The tablet is loaded with a 7040mAh battery with an adaptive fast charging and it runs on Android 10 operating system. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE (Optional), Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS, GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C and single-SIM slot.

 

The tablet is fitted with a quad-speaker setup that supports Dolby Atmos technology and has a compact form factor and is 7mm thin. Galaxy Tab A7 is protected by our signature defence-grade security platform Knox that keeps all your data and transactions safe.

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core Android Go Edition smartphone announced

Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s reportedly in works

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 rugged tablet announced with 8-inch display

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launched in India with 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Samsung Galaxy F41 confirmed to launch with 64MP triple camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price slashed in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft Surface Go Laptop and upgraded Surface Pro X announced

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 Launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,79,990

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies