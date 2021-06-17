Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, S7 FE price leaked ahead of June 18 launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2021 12:03 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, S7 FE will be available to purchase via Samsung Store, Amazon and the certified offline stores.
Samsung is getting ready to introduce two new tablets in the country - Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The upcoming tablets will be launched in India on June 18. Ahead of the launch, some key details have been leaked.

 

As per a new report by 91Mobiles, the Tab A7 Lite will come in a single variant, with possibly 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and it will be priced at Rs 14,999. The tablet will also come with storage expansion via a microSD slot.

The report further calims that the Tab S7 FE will be launched in two variants - the base 4 + 64GB variant will be priced at Rs 46,999 and the 6 + 128GB variant of the Tab S7 FE will be launched for Rs 50,999.

 

Samsung has already confirmed that both devices will go on sale starting June 23. They will be available to purchase via Samsung Store, Amazon and the certified offline stores.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on Android 11 with One UI Core 3.1. With an 8.7-inch WXGA+ (1,340x800 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Helio P22T chipset (MT8768T) and comes with 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB with a MicroSD card.

 

The tablet packs a 5,100mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, auto focus, while for the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) TFT display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card. Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with the powerful S Pen in the box.

 

Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come with the powerful S Pen in the box, which is handy for The Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1. The tablet packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It has a single 8-megapixel shooter at the back with a 5-megapixel front facing camera.

